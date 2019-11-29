Man suffering life-threatening injuries after overnight shooting in University City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. - Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in University City.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Friday morning in the 700 block of Melrose Avenue at Pennsylvania Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a man is in his late-20's early 30's suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police do not have any suspects or witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.