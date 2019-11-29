Police: Shots fired in north St. Louis County off Ridgeview Apartment balcony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Police told Fox 2 that they were called to the Ridgeview Apartments at around 1:00 a.m. after reports of shots being fired.

The Ridgeview Apartments are located on Halls Ferry Road near Newby Street.

Upon arrival, police found several people on a balcony firing rounds into the air

According to officers, one person pointed the gun toward officers. The officer then fired back as the people on the balcony ran inside the apartment.

No one was injured in the shooting, and the investigation continues.

Fox 2 is working to gather more information from Riverview Police Department.