× Rock Spring Park’s Christmas Wonderland opens season Friday night

ALTON, Ill. – Now that Thanksgiving is behind us more and more groups are turning on their holiday light displays.

Christmas Wonderland at Rock Springs Park on College Avenue in Alton will be switched Friday evening at 6:00 p.m.

The display features more than four million lights and will be open until December 29th. Hours are Monday through Friday 6-9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 5-9 p.m.

A group of retired volunteers who call themselves The Grandpa Gang Have been putting on the Christmas Wonderland light display for years.

All proceeds benefit area children’s groups.