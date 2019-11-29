Shootings suspect walks into police station covered in blood

Posted 1:54 pm, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:53PM, November 29, 2019

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The suspect in a pair of deadly shootings hours apart has been arrested after he walked into a Missouri police station covered in blood.

Jefferson City police said in a news release that the man implicated himself in both killings.

Prosecutors charged 27-year-old Torry Andre Upchurch on Friday with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm.

The first left reported at around 6 p.m. left 17-year-old Earle Key Jr. of Jefferson City dead inside a home. Witnesses said they saw a man running from the scene, but officers were unable to find him.

Police responding around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to the scene of another shooting just a few miles away found 33-year-old Shantae Hill-Cook of Columbia dead in the road with her car missing.

