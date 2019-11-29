Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, November 30-December 1, 2019

Christmas Traditions

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 30-December 1 Venue: Historic Saint Charles District, Saint Charles, MO

Saturday: 11:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: Noon- 5:00pm Admission: Free

The enjoy the cheer of legendary Christmas characters and the joyful singing of strolling carolers while you shop and dine along a decorated Historic Main Street. https://www.discoverstcharles.com/events/christmas-traditions/

The Polar Express Train Ride

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 30-December 1 Venue: Union Station, Downtown St. Louis, MO

Departure times: 4:30, 6:00, 7:15, & *8:30pm (*select dates)

Tickets: $45.00 to $69.00

Families can experience the magic of The Polar Express, the classic children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. Take a journey to the North Pole—where Santa Claus and his reindeer are waiting with a keepsake present for every good boy and girl.

http://www.stlthepolarexpressride.com/the-polar-express

Glow in the Dark Lighted Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, November 30 Venue: Downtown Waterloo, IL

Time: 5:30pm Admission: Free

See wonderful Christmas themed parade floats, each with over 1,000 lights, and walking groups dressed in holiday inspired costumes. The parade starts at Gibault Catholic High School and follows the Porta Westfalica Route to downtown Waterloo. The parade is part of the Annual Christmas on the Square Weekend in Waterloo.

http://www.waterlooglow.com/tc-events/glow-in-the-dark-lighted-parade/

Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, November 30, Venue: O’Fallon,IL

Time: 6:00pm

Line the streets and welcome in the Holiday Season! Parade steps off at Parkview and 7th, turns right onto Lincoln heading north, turns right on State St, and ends at O’Fallon Station with party at Santa's Hut!

https://ofallonholidayparade.com/

Lighted Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, November 30 Venue: Downtown Sparta, IL

Time: 6:00pm Admission Free

The parade starts at Sparta High School and runs through the downtown area. After the parade, enjoy free chili (Donations accepted) at the VFW and the kids will be able to visit with Santa. Fireworks will begin at 8:00 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/spartailchamber/

Christmas Candlelight Tours

Date: Saturday, November 30 (Also Friday) Venue: Stephenson House, Edwardsville, IL

Time: 6:00-9:00pm Admission: $10 Adult, $5 child (6-12 years)

Come experience Christmas at the Colonel Benjamin Stephenson House. The customs of the 1820s will surround guests as Father Christmas, and his mischievous brother Rupert, entertain children and adults alike.

https://stephensonhouse.org/events

Downtown Country Christmas Festival

Date: Saturday November 30 Venue: Lincoln Avenue, Jerseyville, IL

Time:2:00pm-8:00pm

The downtown corridor of Jerseyville is transformed into a wonderland of holiday lights and activities for the entire family. There are Kids activities which are free of charge and each child will walk away with a small prize. There are also free photos with Santa, Holiday Hay Rides, Elf School, and The North Pole Post Office.

www.downtowncountrychristmas.com

Bethalto Christmas Village

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 30-December 1 Venue: Bethalto Central Park, Bethalto, IL

Time: 5pm-9:30pm Admission: Free

Celebrate Christmas with a stroll through Central Park in Bethalto, enjoying decorated, lighted Christmas-themed cottages, live music, great food, visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus, shopping holiday vendors and crafters, a live nativity scene, children's craft area, petting zoo, and more.

http://bethalto.com/index.cfm?page=4354

https://www.visitalton.com/events/detail/1345/bethalto-christmas-village/30469

Belleville Christkindlmarkt

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 30-December 1 Venue: Downtown Belleville, IL

Saturday: 10:00am-8:30pm, Sunday: 10:00am-7:00pm

An authentic German Christmas Market modeled like the well-known Nuremberg, Germany Christkindlmarkt. Enjoy a variety of vendors, authentic German food and drink, as well as entertainment. Open through December 23.

https://www.bellevillechristkindlmarkt.com/event-details

Native American Holiday Market

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 30-December 1 Venue: Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville, IL

Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm, Sunday: 9:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free:

Artists from around the country will be here selling their unique Native American-made items. There will be original pieces of art, paintings, textiles, jewelry, pottery, basketry, beaded items, and metalwork.

https://cahokiamounds.org/events/

Fair Trade Market

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 30-December 1 Venue: Manchester United Methodist Church, Woods Mill Road, Manchester, MO

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm both days Admission: Free

With 3,000 sq. feet to explore, you’ll be sure to find those unique holiday gifts. Every fair trade purchase helps someone earn a living wage and they pass it on by helping others.

https://manchesterumc.org/fair-trade-market/

SLSO: The Nutcracker

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 30-December 1 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 8pm, Sunday: 3pm Tickets: $15.00-$87.50

Bring the whole family to enjoy the marches, battles, feasts, celebrations and the popular “Waltz of the Flowers” of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. Conductor Andrew Grams makes his SLSO debut. Note: This is NOT a dance performance

https://shop.slso.org/events?view=list

Saint Louis Ballet: The Nutcracker

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 30-December 1 Venue: Touhill P.A.C, UMSL campus

Saturday: 2:30p, 7:30p; Sunday: 2:30p Tickets: $35.00-$72.00

The cast of professional dancers from Saint Louis Ballet swells with guest actors and dancers and the talented students of the ballet school. With striking sets, gorgeous costumes, beautiful dancing and magical effects, Saint Louis Ballet’s The Nutcracker has established itself as the one to watch. https://www.touhill.org/events/detail/the-nutcracker-2

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Date: Saturday, November 30 (Also Friday) Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Shows: 11:00am, 3:00pm, 8:00pm Tickets: $25.00-$99.00

Cirque Dreams Holidaze electrifies the 2019 holiday season with its reimagined live family holiday spectacular. Featuring unforgettable performances, this critically-acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure wrapped into one.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/cirque-dreams-holidaze

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, November 30 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 7:00pm Tickets often start around $40.00

Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2019-11-01/CT

SLU Billikens Men’s Basketball

Date: Sunday, December 1 Venue: Chaifetz Arena, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 3:00pm Tickets start at $10.00

Vs. SIU-Carbondale Salukis

https://slubillikens.com/sports/mens-basketball

Mark Twain’s Annual Birthday Bash & More

Date: Saturday, November 30 Venue: Mark Twain Museum Gallery, Hannibal, MO

Birthday Bash: 1:00pm-3:00pm Admission: Adults (18+): $12.00 - Free for children

Celebrate Mark Twain’s Birthday with an old-fashioned Birthday Party for children

3:00pm: The Museum’s 5th Annual Mustache Competition. Cost is $5.00 to enter.

5:00pm: Official lighting of the Boyhood Home Christmas Tree with music

https://www.marktwainmuseum.org/calendar/#nov

Click here for St. Louis regional holiday light displays