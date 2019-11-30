ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A little girl with a huge heart proves no gesture is ever too small to make a difference. Five-year-old Paris Williams put her inspiration into action by making care packages for the homeless. Paris and her mother sit down to talk with Kelley Hoskins.
5-year-old girl who makes care packages for the homeless sits down with Kelley Hoskins
