5-year-old girl who makes care packages for the homeless sits down with Kelley Hoskins

Posted 9:44 am, November 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:45AM, November 30, 2019
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A little girl with a huge heart proves no gesture is ever too small to make a difference. Five-year-old Paris Williams put her inspiration into action by making care packages for the homeless. Paris and her mother sit down to talk with Kelley Hoskins.

