Child died in Lincoln County house fire

Moscow Mills — One child is dead and three people injured in an early morning house fire. It happened in the 100 block of Blue Bunting Circle in Moscow Mills. When firefighters arrives they found heavy fire coming from the home. Firefighters located the deceased 7 year old boy inside the home. Nine of the occupants were able to escape the home before firefighters arrived. Four of those occupants were transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Lincoln County Fire Protection District say the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.