Children jump from burning apartment building

EAST ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- Just days after Thanksgiving dozens of East St. Louis residents lost everything when a massive fire swept through their apartment complex. Some of the residents had to jump to safety including three children.

The fire broke out at St. Louis Ave and 6th Street Saturday morning around 4:30.

Dozens of residents jumped from the second floor to escape the burning building

“If we did not save them, they would have been trapped in the house,” said resident Arthur Walker “

Around 25 residents say an early morning fire’s rapid spread left them little time to get out leaving them with just the clothes on their back and displaced. “We tried to get out safely and lost everything we had m” said Walker.

The fire ripped through their apartment building. Four people were taken to the hospital.

“When the call came in, it stated that there were residents trapped on the roof and several children were trapped in the building. Some of the residents jumped. Some residents quick thinking rescued three children by having them jump from the window and used blankets to catch them, “said Assistant Fire Chief Derrick Burns. Firefighters from multiple agencies battled the large blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.