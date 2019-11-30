× Official: Fire at Chesterfield Target store was intentionally set

CHESTERFIELD, MO – A fire broke out in the bedding department at the Target store located at 40 THF Boulevard in Chesterfield Saturday around 5:30 p.m. An official with the Monarch Fire Protection District tells Fox 2/News 11 that they believe the fire was set intentionally.

Employees at the store have been credited by the fire department for knocking down most of the fire and evacuating patrons in the store safely without any injuries.

A report on the fire, as to cause and origin, has been turned over to the Chesterfield Police Department for further investigation.