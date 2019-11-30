× Plane with ‘as many as 12 people’ on board crashes in South Dakota

A plane carrying “as many as 12 people” crashed shortly after take-off Saturday in Chamberlain, South Dakota, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash happened before noon as major winter weather barreled through the region, said FAA spokesperson Lynn Lunsford.

The Pilatus PC-12 aircraft had an intended destination of Idaho Falls Regional Airport, Lunsford said.

Snow was falling at up to an inch an hour in South Dakota, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls said.

Visibility could fall to less than a mile, the weather service tweeted.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

By Amir Vera, CNN