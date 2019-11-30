Red Cross looks for help on Giving Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - After the shopping rush of Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes the charitable day called Giving Tuesday. This year, the American Red Cross is asking everyone to help them support their mission to provide shelter, food and comfort to people across the country whose lives are impacted by disasters. Mary Jane Thomsen, the Executive Director of the Greater St. Louis Chapter American Red Cross shares how we can support people in need by providing both financial and blood donations.