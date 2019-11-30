St. Louis Area Food Bank distributes food to over 1,000 families during the holiday week

Posted 9:39 am, November 30, 2019, by
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - This week, "Thanksgiving Together" distributed food to more than 1,000 local families. Ryan Farmer with the the St. Louis Area Food Bank, explains how the community can help at all times of the year.

