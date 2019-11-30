Van sought in connection with fatal St. Louis fire

Posted 9:13 pm, November 30, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ St. Louis police are seeking the public’s help in finding a van that may be connected to a suspicious fire that killed a 91-year-old woman.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Erline Pierce lived in the home that caught fire about 4 p.m. Wednesday. She died, but emergency crews determined that Pierce suffered from head trauma as well as burns.
Police ay a blue van is considered a “vehicle of interest.” The van has a window on the passenger side sliding door that has been replaced with duct tape.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.