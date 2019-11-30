× Van sought in connection with fatal St. Louis fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ St. Louis police are seeking the public’s help in finding a van that may be connected to a suspicious fire that killed a 91-year-old woman.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Erline Pierce lived in the home that caught fire about 4 p.m. Wednesday. She died, but emergency crews determined that Pierce suffered from head trauma as well as burns.

Police ay a blue van is considered a “vehicle of interest.” The van has a window on the passenger side sliding door that has been replaced with duct tape.

