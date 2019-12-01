2 injured after police chase from Indiana to Illinois

Posted 10:13 am, December 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12AM, December 1, 2019
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say two people have been injured in a vehicle crash after a police chase from northwest Indiana to suburban Chicago.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Illinois State Police say the suspects fled from police in Dyer, Indiana, and drove across state lines where they crashed around 1 a.m. Sunday on a ramp in the Ford Heights area of Illinois.
The driver, a 21-year-old man, was hospitalized with serious injuries. A male passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Dyer police didn’t immediately have details about what sparked the police chase.

