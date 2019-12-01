Boys & Girls Clubs Youth winner shares positive impact

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Danielle Kain winner of the Boys & Girls Club 2020 Youth of the Year is on the way to do big things. Kain was chosen by The Boys & Girls Club as a teen panelist for Harris Stowe State University's 'Spark the Mind, Advancing the Agenda for African Americans in STEM'.

