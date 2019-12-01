High winds bring impacts to holiday travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A Wind Advisory has been issued for the bi-state region with wind gusts up to 45 mph. The advisory expires at 6 PM tonight. The wind is creating for additional impacts to holiday weekend travel. If you're traveling across the area, especially in high profile vehicles, make sure you use extra caution and slow down. Lambert International Airport has shown delays, but it's unclear if those are related to the weather.

Also, think about bringing in and outdoor holiday decorations, trash cans, and furniture that could be blown around. By tomorrow winds will subside.

