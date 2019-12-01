High winds cause some flight disruptions at airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sunday was a busy travel day and Mother Nature caused some issues for some.

Many folks are heading back home after the Thanksgiving holiday but a wind advisory here in St. Louis is causing trouble for some and delaying flights elsewhere.

“My flight was actually canceled yesterday but my mom was able to get a new one," said a traveler.

The fog was the culprit that grounded some planes Saturday, but high winds on Sunday and at the beginning of the week caused some issues for those traveling for Thanksgiving and those weather woes stretch beyond St. Louis.

Travelers say they’re trying to arrive early and keeping an eye on their flight status in the hope of avoiding any cancellations.