The Pro Football Hall of Fame Tight End Jackie Smith was the guest this week on Sunday Sports Extra. The former football Cardinals star talks with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne about what it's like to have your team leave town. If St. Louis had built the Big Red a stadium, how different would our NFL story be? Plus, the great work Jackie is doing with Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri.
Jackie Smith Talks Football, Perryville Veterans Memorial
-
Veterans Memorial In Perryville Continues To Grow
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 18, 2019
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone Friday, September 27, 2019
-
Family honors fallen football star, as security is stepped up at East St. Louis football game
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 6, 2019
-
-
‘Big Game Bound’ Week 10: 49ers vs Seahawks clash in NFC West showdown
-
Team manager’s dream comes true homecoming night
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, November 22, 2019
-
‘Big Game Bound’ Week 9: Missed Opportunities at the Deadline
-
Remains of WWII soldier returned to Milwaukee nearly 75 years later
-
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, November 29, 2019
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, November 15, 2019
-
WashU hosts Military Appreciation Tailgate Party and Football Game