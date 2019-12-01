Jackie Smith Talks Football, Perryville Veterans Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Tight End Jackie Smith was the guest this week on Sunday Sports Extra. The former football Cardinals star talks with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne about what it's like to have your team leave town. If St. Louis had built the Big Red a stadium, how different would our NFL story be? Plus, the great work Jackie is doing with Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri.