Jackie Smith Talks Football, Perryville Veterans Memorial

Posted 10:36 pm, December 1, 2019
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Tight End Jackie Smith was the guest this week on Sunday Sports Extra.   The former football Cardinals star talks with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne about what it's like to have your team leave town.  If St. Louis had built the Big Red a stadium, how different would our NFL story be?  Plus, the great work Jackie is doing with  Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri.

