Perkins provides boost for St. Louis in win over S. Illinois

Posted 9:31 pm, December 1, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Javonte Perkins had 18 points off the bench to lead Saint Louis to a 69-60 win over Southern Illinois on Sunday.
Hasahn French had 15 points and nine rebounds for Saint Louis (7-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jordan Goodwin added 14 points and 19 rebounds.

Marcus Domask had 21 points and five assists for the Salukis (3-5). Barret Benson added 16 points. Lance Jones had 14 points.

Saint Louis faces Tulane next Sunday. Southern Illinois matches up against Norfolk State at home on Wednesday.

