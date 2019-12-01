× The Latest: Wintry weather causes travel problems across US

CHICAGO – The Latest on powerful holiday weekend storm (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

National weather officials say wintry weather is causing serious complications for post-Thanksgiving holiday travel as a powerful storm moves eastward, bringing heavy snow and strong winds to the U.S., especially across the northern Midwest.

Blizzard conditions Saturday are buffeting the High Plains and around Duluth.

Farther south, rain and thunderstorms are forecast along and ahead of the cold front, with locally heavy rainfall possible Saturday in parts of the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys.

Forecasters say a new storm is expected to bring California several feet of mountain snow, rain and gusty winds through the weekend.

Another system is forecast to develop in the mid-Atlantic Sunday, moving as a nor’easter into Monday.

One storm-related death is reported in South Dakota and three children are missing in Arizona.