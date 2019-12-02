× Alanis Morisette coming to St. Louis this summer!

Seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 18th. Alanis will be joined by special guest Garbage and also appearing Liz Phair.

Pre-sales for the tour will begin on December 10th at 11am and tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13th at 11am.

With each transaction, fans will receive an instant grat download of “Reasons I Drink” and a digital download of Alanis’ new album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, upon it’s release on May 1st.

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette’s 1995 debut, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wellness. In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art. On December 5, 2019, JAGGED LITTLE PILL the musical will make its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. She is currently working on a studio album of new music scheduled for Spring 2020. For more information see www.alanis.com.