Baden Neighbors mourn loss of 91-year-old woman following suspicious fire

ST. LOUIS - Neighbors say if you were looking for 91-year-old Erline Pierce, her front yard was a good bet.

“She would sit in the front yard and talk to everyone, said neighbor Theresa Lewis. “She was very friendly lady.”

Firefighters responded to Pierce’s home in the 900 block of Riverview Boulevard last Wednesday for what fire and police have since called suspicious. A homicide investigation shortly followed. Her body was found inside the house. Investigators say Pierce had burns to her body and trauma to her head.

Police are looking for a vehicle of interest they describe as, “A blue window van with the passenger side slider door altered to have duct tape only as a window.”

Neighbors hope investigators will soon have answers.

“It’s very sad,” said Lewis. “This lady has been a pillar in this neighborhood since I’ve been a kid.”

Anyone with information should contact the homicide division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

