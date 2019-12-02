× Chicago and Rick Springfield performing in St. Louis!

One of the longest-running and best-selling groups of all time, CHICAGO, will be in St. Louis next summer along with Rick Springfield. They announced their tour today and will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6th at 11am. Get lawn and select reserved tickets for only $18 first week of sales. No service charge at the venue box office the Friday and Saturday of the on sale. (Friday 12/6 from 10am – 5pm and Saturday 12/7 from 10am-2pm).

FOX 2 will have a special pre-sale for our viewers on Thursday, December 5th from 10am – 10pm. Password: FOX2NOW

We are giving away tickets all week long, with one grand prize winner receiving the Best Seats in the House, plus $200 from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery.

Click here to enter to win! If you follow us on Instagram, you can earn a bonus entry there. Link in bio.

Chicago is an American rock band formed in 1967 in Chicago, Illinois. They have recorded 36 albums and sold over 100,000,000 records are one of the longest-running and best-selling music groups of all time.