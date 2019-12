Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Black Friday is over but Cyber Monday is here! Experts say it's a convenient way to find deals from the comfort of your couch.

Last year, Amazon announced that Cyber Monday was once again the single biggest shopping day in the company’s history, with more products ordered worldwide than any other day.

Amazon spokesperson Teal Pennebaker joins Fox 2 News live via satellite to discuss the hottest deals, how to find them, and other trending gift ideas for the holidays.