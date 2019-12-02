× East St. Louis to celebrate Flyers football championship with public parade

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Flyers football team is celebrating a perfect season and a ninth state title and the city of East St. Louis will honor the team’s achievement with a championship parade on Wednesday.

East St. Louis Senior High School claimed the Illinois Class 6A State Football Championship on November 30 with a 43-21 victory over Prairie Ridge. It’s the team’s third championship under head coach Darren Sunkett (2016 and 2008).

Wednesday’s parade will begin at 2:15 p.m. at the high school, located at 4901 State Street. The motorcade will travel west along State Street and end at the East St. Louis Board of Education Building.

The school will host a pep rally prior to the parade.