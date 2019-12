Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ILLINOIS - Christmas is just 23 days away and for seniors, it can be a lonely time with family not being able to visit. For the past 16 years 'Be A Santa To A Senior' program has been helping out the elderly in Illinois to make sure seniors are not forgotten.

Beth Roussel, owner, and president of Home Instead Senior Care talks about how does this program work.

For more information visit: www.beasantatoasenior.com