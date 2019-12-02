Multi-vehicle crash involving overturned tractor-trailer shuts down portion of I- 55/70 in Troy, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Ill. - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70, at I- 55/70 in Troy, Illinois. The accident has created an enormous mess.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox flew over the scene where one tractor-trailer is overturned and another tractor-trailer is upright. There was huge debris in the east and westbound lanes of the interstate following the crash.

We are told one person is trapped as of 6:28 a.m., however, no injuries have been reported at this time.

It is unclear how long the lane closures will last.

Authorities have not released further details released about the incident. The cause of the accident has not been determined.