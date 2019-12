Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Were it not for a few quirks of history, St. Louis might have become the center of the American automotive industry instead of Detroit.

Molly Butterworth and Thomas Eyssell, authors of "They Will Run," joined Fox 2 to discuss automotive history in the Gateway City.

Join them Dec 3 at the Missouri History Museum from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. to grab a signed copy of They Will Run.