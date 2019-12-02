× Pet of the week: Chloe

ST. LOUIS – Chloe is an almost 5-year-old basset hound/beagle mix. She was originally adopted out from MEHS back in 2015 and was returned in February of this year because she started to become too much of a responsibility for her previous owners.

When she came back to the shelter, she had developed some serious self-confidence issues and had a very hard time trusting the staff around her. Chloe was sent to Benny’s Bed and Biscuits where she completed a training program that not only built her confidence but has shown her it is okay to trust again. She is a prime example of not judging a book by its cover.

While in her kennel, Chloe displays kennel anxiety but once she is out of her kennel, she is a completely different dog. Once she trusts you, she will want to be by your side 24/7. Chloe absolutely adores car rides, belly rubs, long walks, being brushed, and Starbucks!

Chloe will need a home with no other animals or small kids. Her future home will need to be someone who is willing to continuously work with her and help her trust the world. Please help this perfect girl find her perfect home!