WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. - Webster Groves Ice Rink presents the classic story of The Nutcracker in a unique adaptation on the ice December 14 and 15. The cast features 185 skaters ranging in age from 3 to adult, from all over the St. Louis metro area.

Tim Ezell was live on the ice rink with his own vision of grace, beauty, and poetry in motion.

For tickets visit: www.NutcrackerOnIce.org