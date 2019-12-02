Webster University offering Free HIV/AIDS testing to celebrate World AIDS Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER, Mo. - Webster University College of Arts & Sciences and the City of St. Louis Department of Health will offer free HIV/AIDS testing on the University’s Webster Groves campus on Dec. 2.

Besides the testing, dramatic readings from films and plays that touch upon the AIDS crisis will be performed by students and a documentary about the AIDS crisis will be shown on campus that day.

The free AIDS testing will be held from noon until 7:00 p.m.

All of the events are free and open to the public.