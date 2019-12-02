Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route.

Win the Best Seats in the House – Chicago and Rick Springfield

Posted 8:00 am, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:29PM, November 25, 2019

Win the Best Seats in the House – Chicago & Rick Springfield

One of the longest-running and best-selling groups of all time, CHICAGO, will be in St. Louis next summer along with Rick Springfield!  FOX 2 wants you to win tickets EVERY DAY this week, with one winner receiving the Best Seats in the House including a pair of VIP tickets plus $200 from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery!

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6th at 11am!

FOX 2 will have a special pre-sale for our viewers on Thursday, December 5th from 10am – 10pm.  Password: FOX2NOW

ENTER TO WIN HERE

 

Official Rules

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.