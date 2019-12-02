Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route.

Wreaths honoring veterans arrive in St. Louis days before Wreaths Across America

Posted 4:30 pm, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:03PM, December 2, 2019
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Memorial wreaths for those who’ve served are shipped from Maine with a pit stop in St. Louis before their final destination.

"The wreaths adorn the headstones of veterans," says Josh Mcguire, operational manager at McGuire Moving and Storage.

Over 150,000 wreaths stop at McGuire Moving and Storage, which acts as the middle man before shipping the wreaths to Jefferson Barracks or other national cemeteries further west.

McGuire has been working with Wreaths Across America for the last six years. The mission – to remember, honor, and teacher.

Saturday, December 14 is National Wreaths Across America Day. Wreaths will be laid on graves of veterans across the country, including Jefferson Barracks, at 11 a.m.

"The idea is, with great reverence, to lay a wreath on that headstone, mention that person’s name. Sometimes that's the last time it gets mentioned," McGuire says.

Wreaths can be sponsored for $15. The deadline to sponsor a wreath is 11 p.m. tonight. You can lay your own wreath on December 14.

"Truly anyone can come show up, grab a wreath off a truck or one of the piles that they'll have spread around the cemetery," says McGuire, "and pick a headstone to go find your family."

