× Belleville gas station robbery under investigation, maybe linked to other crimes

BELLEVILLE, ILL. – Police are investigating after a man held up the clerk at the ZX gas station in the Metro East.

The stickup happened just before midnight on McClintock Avenue in Belleville.

Around the same time, police said two similar businesses in Swansea, Illinois were also robbed.

Police have not released any additional information about the robberies but believe the crimes may be connected.