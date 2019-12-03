Caretaker accused of stealing nearly $15,000 from disabled residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, IL - A caretaker from Granite City is charged with stealing nearly $15,000 from disabled adults she was paid to care for. Madison County First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe calls the alleged theft incredibly disturbing, “Our office takes this very seriously,” said Crystal Uhe, Madison County First Assistant State’s Attorney.

Andrea R. Schultz has been charged for the financial exploitation and theft of 22 disabled adults. Authorities say Schultz oversaw the finances for the victims who were residents of the William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center (ARC) which serves Madison County. She’s accused of taking money dozens of times with the amounts often ranging from the $300 to $800 range.

“It was discovered she took small amounts of money over a large period of time starting with January 1st of 2018 and through October of 2019,” said Uhe.

A woman who answered the door at a Granite City address listed for Schultz quickly closed the door and said she was not going to talk about the charges. Uhe plans on seeking restitution for the victims as part of any sentencing that results from the charges, “Hopefully these victims get their money back.”

Uhe credits the group home and their workers for notifying authorities about the possibility something was wrong. She also credits the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Wood River Police and Alton Police for piecing together the evidence to charges could be filed.