× Charleston Southern Surprises Mizzou 68-60

It was supposed to be a tuneup for the Tigers on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena. Instead it was a school best upset win for Charleston Southern. The Buccaneers came in to Columbia and shocked the Tigers 68-60.

Charleston Southern raced out to a quick 9-2 lead before Mizzou recovered to lead 28-23 at halftime. But the Buccaneers hung around in the second half and thanks to back to back three pointers by Duncan Lexander, gave them a 62-57 lead. From there Charleston Southern finished off the game at the free throw line to win by eight, 68-60.

The thing that cost Missouri in this game? Three point shooting. The Tigers made just 4 of 26 three point attempts. The loss drops Mizzou’s season record to 4-4.