ST. LOUIS – If you're stumped with what to give people on your Christmas list, you might consider the gift of reading. Books can open up your mind to experiences that might seem out of reach, expose you to places you've never been, and inspire you to do things you've never tried. Lauren Paley from publishing company DK joins Fox 2 News live via satellite with her top picks for potential holiday gifts.
Give the gift of reading this holiday season
-
Avoid the holiday gift hassle
-
‘Secret Sister’ holiday gift exchange scam is back
-
Best toys tested by parents
-
‘Forced affection = not OK’: Girl Scouts remind that ‘she doesn’t owe anyone a hug’ during holidays
-
Special St. Louis Zoo holiday gifts include elephant adoption package
-
-
Hot deals on Amazon for Cyber Monday
-
Contact 2: How to use Google to hack holiday shopping
-
Power moves for travelers to help you save time and money
-
Tips for charitable giving
-
Filipino cookbook has unique recipe ideas for home or holiday parties
-
-
Thanksgrilling! Cooking a wonderful Thanksgiving meal on the grill
-
Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Fabulous Fox Theatre later this month
-
Money Saver- Hack the holidays at Tanga online