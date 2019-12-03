‘In desperate need of pies’ Thanksgiving week Ballwin burglar leaves cash and a nice note

BALLWIN, Mo. – There was yet another interesting item in the Ballwin Police Department’s “Weekly Roundup” Facebook post. Apparently, someone in St. Louis County was, “in desperate need of pies.” Last Thursday was Thanksgiving, so this may be a crime of passion.

Police discovered an open door at the Honey Baked Ham on Manchester Road last week. A search of the building led to something unusual. The burglar left a note and a sum of cash as a justification.

“Happy Thanksgiving! No one was here and we were in desperate need of pies. Left money, took pies. Thanks!” – The burglar wrote in the note.

Police say the thief completed the “after-hours transaction,” exchanging cash for pies.