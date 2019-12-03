× Interest in medical marijuana use exceeds Missouri estimates

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Interest in using medical marijuana is far outpacing expectations in Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri has issued close to 22,000 medical marijuana cards in the first five months of the program.

University of Missouri researchers had predicted Missouri wouldn’t reach that many patients until 2021.

The state health department says it plans to start awarding licenses for businesses to grow, dispense, and make marijuana-infused products by January.