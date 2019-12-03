× Judge rules 1851 law doesn’t apply in Table Rock Lake boat case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled that an 1851 maritime law does not protect a company from making payments to families of people aboard a tourist boat that sank on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

After the July 2018 sinking near Branson, multiple lawsuits were filed against Ride the Ducks International, which owned the boat before Ripley Entertainment bought it.

U.S. District Judge Doug Harpool ruled that the law does not allow the companies to cap damages at zero dollars.