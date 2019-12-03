Man dressed as Chicago officer robs currency exchange store

CHICAGO - Authorities say a man dressed as a Chicago police officer robbed a currency exchange after barging into the store and telling an employee he was armed. Chicago police say the man entered the store Monday night in the city's Streeterville neighborhood wearing a Chicago Police Department uniform, including a baseball cap, long-sleeve button-up shirt and reflective vest. He fled after a store worker gave him an unknown amount of cash after he said he had a gun and was robbing the store.

