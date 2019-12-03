Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route.

Man fatally shot while celebrating birthday at Waffle House

Posted 6:10 am, December 3, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:32AM, December 3, 2019
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County police department is investigating after a shooting at an American restaurant chain left one man dead.

Police were called to the Waffle House located in the 4500 block of James S. McDonnell Blvd, near Natural Bridge at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday after reports of gunfire.

According to family members, the victim was at Waffle House celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend and cousins. The victim’s family told Fox 2 while they were eating someone walked in, fired one shot striking the victim.

The shooting victim, believed to be around 20-30 years old, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The family members said they didn’t recognize the gunman and he took off in a vehicle with tinted windows.

That person is still being sought.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 615-5000

