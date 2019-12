SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri couple says the remains of their stillborn son disappeared from a hospital and no one has explained what happened.

Kyle and Brianna Dudley said their son, named Lucas, was born in early November at Cox South Hospital in Springfield. They say hospital officials told them a week later the boy’s remains couldn’t be found.

The couple was shown a video of a man wearing a hoodie leaving with what hospital officials thought was the baby’s body.