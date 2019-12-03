Missouri man sentenced to probation for hiding mother’s corpse in shed

Posted 8:42 am, December 3, 2019, by

FARMINGTON, Mo. – A Missouri man has been sentenced to probation for hiding his mother’s corpse in a makeshift coffin and wooden vault in an outbuilding after she died of what appears to be natural causes.

The Daily Journal reports that 52-year-old Nicholas McClure, of Farmington, also was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty to abandonment of a corpse. Court documents don’t explain why he hid the 85-year-old woman’s death.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.