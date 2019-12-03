× Missouri man sentenced to probation for hiding mother’s corpse in shed

FARMINGTON, Mo. – A Missouri man has been sentenced to probation for hiding his mother’s corpse in a makeshift coffin and wooden vault in an outbuilding after she died of what appears to be natural causes.

The Daily Journal reports that 52-year-old Nicholas McClure, of Farmington, also was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty to abandonment of a corpse. Court documents don’t explain why he hid the 85-year-old woman’s death.