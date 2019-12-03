Missouri measures would allow college athletes to be paid

Posted 5:04 pm, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:03PM, December 3, 2019

Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri college athletes could be paid under new proposals by state lawmakers. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that at least two lawmakers are backing legislation next session to allow student-athletes to profit from their name and image. The Missouri proposals come after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law in September that lets college athletes in that state hire agents and sign endorsement deals.

