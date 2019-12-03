× Narwhal the ‘unicorn puppy’ will stay with Missouri rescue mission

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) – A dog that drew international attention because of a tail-like growth on his face will remain with the founder of a group that rescued him.

The dog, named Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn, was rescued in November by Mac’s Mission in southeast Missouri.

Steffen told The Southeast Missourian she was concerned her small rescue group could not properly vet people who wanted to adopt Narwhal, and she wanted to be sure he stayed where he would be protected.