Pop-up Coat Exchange kicks off at three transit stops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Citizens for Modern Transit are partnering to host a Pop-up Coat Exchange at three transit stops.

Coat racks will be placed at the Belleville and North Hanley MetroLink Stations and North County Transit Center from Friday, Dec. 6, through Friday, Dec. 20.

Kimberly Cella from The Citizens for Modern Transit expressed that riders will be encouraged to take a coat if they need one or leave any coats they wish to donate for someone who is in need.

For more information visit: www.cmt-stl.org