Spirit of St. Louis: Animal Pain Management Center offers options to help your pets stay healthy

ST. LOUIS – Our Spirit of St Louis campaign continues and one of our charities is the Humane Society of Missouri. Their Animal Pain Management Center has an important message in keeping our furry friend’s health.

Keeping the weight off your pet is a great New Year’s Resolution, especially when your pet is rehabilitating from an injury like Herbie.

"(Herbie) had a little bit of arthritis and he's been able to enjoy the benefits of the underwater treadmill; both as exercise and a way to help just reduce some of his weight,” said Dr. Travis Arndt, Animal Medical Center of Mid-America (AMCMA).

The buoyancy of the water helps to reduce the amount of weight that animals put on their joints while also making the muscles work harder. Other modalities they offer at the AMCMA include rehabilitation and Class 4 laser therapy.

"Tissues will absorb different wavelengths of light,” Dr. Ardnt said. “It's been found that this particular wavelength of the laser will be absorbed by damaged tissue so that will help promote blood flow to that area, brings in nutrients, and allows the body to heal itself."

They also offer chiropractic care, which allows the animals to exercise better, as well as Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy, which allows them to improve their range of motion and their healing process. It is especially effective in animals with ligament and tendon injuries, joint problems, and helps to avoid surgery.

For the Spirit of St. Louis and in the Spirit of Giving, Fox 2 and KPLR 11, along with Bommarito Automotive Group, encourage you to donate to the Humane Society of Missouri. Click here to learn more about and donate to the Humane Society of Missouri.