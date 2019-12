× St. Louis Battlehawks Unveil Inaugural Uniforms

An exciting night for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks. The new team unveiled their uniform’s for their first season on Tuesday night. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu and running back Christine Michael modeled the blue and white uniforms before fans at the Embassy Suites hotel in St. Charles.

The Battlehawks open their training camp on Thursday, December 4, at Lou Fusz Park, the former Rams Park. St. Louis' first XFL game will be February 9, 2020 in Dallas. The Battlehawks home opener at the Dome will be on February 23, 2020 against New York.