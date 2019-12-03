× St. Louis Children’s Hospital kicks-off holiday season

ST. LOUIS – The 35th Annual Love Light Festival is St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s kicked off its holiday season Tuesday night

Each year with support and collaboration from the Friends of St. Louis Children’s Hospital and the St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation, Child Life Services assists in putting on Love Light.

The Love Light Festival featured food, holiday music and entertainment from local sports professionals, celebrities, costumed characters, and other performers.

A special visitor delivered gifts to all the patients, while family members enjoy a festive meal.

The program featured entertainment by Ryan Himmel and a welcome by St. Louis Children’s Hospital President, Trish Lollo.

The evening ended with an inspiring ceremony and the lighting of the hospital’s thousands of twinkling holiday lights by one of St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s very own patients. Fox2’s Kelley Hoskins was the emcee.